Overview

Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Johnston works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

