Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 722-2130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston handled my refractory disease stemming from THRBCL with precision and unique care for the patient. I am thankful for him and his staff. Follow-up visits have served to reinforce his care for the patient.
About Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053399246
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnston using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.