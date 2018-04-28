Overview

Dr. Patrick Jenkins Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins Jr works at Lake Cumberland Medical Assocs in Somerset, KY with other offices in Columbia, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.