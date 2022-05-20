Dr. Patrick Hurley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hurley III, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hurley III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1021 Broadway St Fl 3, Buffalo, NY 14212 Directions (716) 529-3020
- 2 3345 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-6802
-
3
Jericho Rd. Community Health Center21 Doat St, Buffalo, NY 14211 Directions (716) 892-2775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley III?
Dr. Hurley is a amazing Doctor that will listens to any of your problem and or concerns and helps put in a plan or treatment plan for you and your health. Dr Hurley is a a caring doctor and seems to really enjoy being of help and or helping ppl with there well-being. He always addresses the situation and makes sure i understand everything and if necessary prescribe any medication if needed with a follow up and or give you a recommendation to see a specialist if needed. Id recommend Dr. Hurley to anyone in need of a doctor or thinking about charging your doctor. Talk with his team and schedule an appointment you will be happy you did! 5 plus years and counting I’m a very satisfied patient.
About Dr. Patrick Hurley III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942245923
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.