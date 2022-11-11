Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurlbut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Thayer County Health Services and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prairie Shoulder Elbow and Hand Center PC4130 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Thayer County Health Services
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225060015
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Vt College Med
- U Vt Coll Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University Of Nebraska
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurlbut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurlbut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurlbut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurlbut has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurlbut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurlbut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurlbut.
