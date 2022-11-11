Overview

Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Thayer County Health Services and Warren Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hurlbut works at Prairie Orthopaedic & Plastic Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.