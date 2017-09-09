Dr. Huott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Huott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Huott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Huott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 621-4090
- 2 10672 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 499-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huott?
You can trust Dr. Houtt. He is humble and kind and ready and willing to help.
About Dr. Patrick Huott, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366452781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huott works at
Dr. Huott has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.