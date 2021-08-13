Dr. Patrick Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hung, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
-
1
Guilford Endoscopy Center1593 Yanceyville St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 275-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?
Dr. Hung is not only an amazing Doctor, he is one of the most sincere and caring I have ever met.
About Dr. Patrick Hung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1164435103
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Minnan.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.