Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Patrick J Hughes MD PC240 Red Tail Rd Ste 10, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I find Dr.Hughes , a knowledgeable and thorough doctor .... He listens and answers questions , it is a smaller more personal practice , with a very nice staff.... It appears he has been practicing for quite a few years ... Recommended..,
About Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1205962982
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
