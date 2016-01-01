Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 715 N Kansas Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 460-5555
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
