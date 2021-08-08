Dr. Patrick Huck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Huck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Lake Health SOM Center Surgery5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I couldn’t be more grateful to Dr. Huck and his staff for treating my Uncle with great care and compassion during his treatment. Thank you!
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- University Of Akron
Dr. Huck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huck works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huck.
