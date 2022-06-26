Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-3725
Internal Medicine6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- 3 19314 Jesse Ln Ste 150, Riverside, CA 92508 Directions (951) 321-6509
Rmc Surgery Center LLC21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6905Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hu was pleasant to communicate with. Had a good two-way open discussion with him. We both agreed that the TAVR is the way to go to replace my degraded Aortic valve, which has caused my Severe Aortic Stenosis, and the degraded health conditions as a result. The biggest concern I have is the Extended wait time I have to go through before he can find an open date at a TAVR certified Hospital! I am being told it may be 2-4 months!!
About Dr. Patrick Hu, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1548479074
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
