Overview

Dr. Patrick Hourani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Hourani works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.