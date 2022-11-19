Dr. Patrick Hourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hourani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hourani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 579-1535Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been just over 1 year since Dr. Hourani performed my cardiac catheterization, double stent placement / LAD. I feel great! Once again, Thank you...
About Dr. Patrick Hourani, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Montefiore Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
