Overview

Dr. Patrick Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.