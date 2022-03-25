Dr. Patrick Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.
Locations
Beverly Hills Spine Surgery8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 746-5918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill is simply UuHmaZing! I highly recommend seeing Dr.Hill if you have neck or back pain/problems. Dr. Hill takes his time to thoroughly explain any and all questions when having a procedure/surgery or explaining where and why you’re experiencing pain. His care is remarkable before and after surgery! You know you’re in excellent hands with Dr. Hill and that eases a lot of the fears in needing surgery! Dr. Hill communicates directly with you and his office is fast in response whether it’s scheduling or answering questions! Everyone you come into contact with in his office is awesome!
About Dr. Patrick Hill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.