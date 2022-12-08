Overview

Dr. Patrick Higgins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Higgins works at Champaign Dental Group in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.