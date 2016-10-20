Dr. Patrick Hettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hettinger, MD
Dr. Patrick Hettinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5754
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Hettinger and his team were fantastic. He answered all of our questions before the procedure and performed an eight hour complex surgery without complications. I was in the hospital for eight days and Dr. Hettinger came in and checked my progress each day, including over the holidays. The results of the surgery were excellent.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1932288370
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
