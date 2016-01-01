Dr. Patrick Heron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Heron, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Heron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Heron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cng Professional Group Inc9290 SW 72nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-9719
-
2
Miami Office9000 Sw 87th Ct, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-9825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heron?
About Dr. Patrick Heron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1821062928
Education & Certifications
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heron works at
Dr. Heron speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.