Dr. Herd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick Herd, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Herd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Herd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health602 SW 38th St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-5780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herd?
About Dr. Patrick Herd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982782181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herd works at
Dr. Herd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.