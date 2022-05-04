See All Nephrologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Hayden works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lagrange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660
  2. 2
    Fresenius Kidney Care
    6455 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 239-8221
  3. 3
    Northeast Office - NAK
    1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, Lagrange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 585-9660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2022
    My mother was a patient of Dr. Hayden. She recently passed, and during her stay in the hospital, he was the only doctor who seemed to genuinely care if she lived or died. She had received dialysis under his care for the past five years, and he was always wonderful to her. She became I'll at one point in the hospital, and he was the only doctor who seemed interested in finding out why, which he did. She was severely dehydrated, and she improved almost immediately after he gave her IV fluids, the other doctors blamed stress. I would strongly recommend him to anyone.
    About Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1245234095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Centre College, Danville, Ky
    Frequently Asked Questions

