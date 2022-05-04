Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Hayden works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 587-9660
-
2
Fresenius Kidney Care6455 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 239-8221
-
3
Northeast Office - NAK1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, Lagrange, KY 40031 Directions (877) 585-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Passport Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was a patient of Dr. Hayden. She recently passed, and during her stay in the hospital, he was the only doctor who seemed to genuinely care if she lived or died. She had received dialysis under his care for the past five years, and he was always wonderful to her. She became I’ll at one point in the hospital, and he was the only doctor who seemed interested in finding out why, which he did. She was severely dehydrated, and she improved almost immediately after he gave her IV fluids, the other doctors blamed stress. I would strongly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1245234095
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Indiana University Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Centre College, Danville, Ky
Frequently Asked Questions
