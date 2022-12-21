Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Hawkes works at
Locations
-
1
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics3705 RIVER RIDGE DR NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 393-1902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkes?
Dr. Hawkes cared for me after a breast cancer diagnosis that required a double mastectomy and did the reconstruction portion of the surgery. As a RN, I researched and consulted colleagues wanting the best in the field for reconstruction and I received outstanding recommendations and reassurance from each RN and doctor I consulted with - I was 100% sure I had the best with Dr. Hawkes. This also played out in the care he gave and surgical expertise. He sat down with me and explained all things very well and clearly, thoroughly answered all my numerous questions pre and post-op, and did a stellar job with the reconstruction, which made the whole experience minimally traumatic based upon the situation. I highly recommend him for any reconstruction care you may need. He is an outstanding, very skilled surgeon who listens therapeutically to his patient concerns and needs.
About Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952612616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkes works at
Dr. Hawkes speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.