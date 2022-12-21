Overview

Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Hawkes works at University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.