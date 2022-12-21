See All Plastic Surgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Hawkes works at University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    3705 RIVER RIDGE DR NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 393-1902
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Hawkes cared for me after a breast cancer diagnosis that required a double mastectomy and did the reconstruction portion of the surgery. As a RN, I researched and consulted colleagues wanting the best in the field for reconstruction and I received outstanding recommendations and reassurance from each RN and doctor I consulted with - I was 100% sure I had the best with Dr. Hawkes. This also played out in the care he gave and surgical expertise. He sat down with me and explained all things very well and clearly, thoroughly answered all my numerous questions pre and post-op, and did a stellar job with the reconstruction, which made the whole experience minimally traumatic based upon the situation. I highly recommend him for any reconstruction care you may need. He is an outstanding, very skilled surgeon who listens therapeutically to his patient concerns and needs.
    About Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952612616
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawkes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawkes works at University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Hawkes’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

