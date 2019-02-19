Overview

Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hartsell works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.