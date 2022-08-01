Dr. Hartendorp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Hartendorp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Hartendorp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Hartendorp works at
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3300
NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-1900
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1145
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartendorp?
Dr. Hartendorp has made my experience feel smooth and fast. His team was well-coordinated to make me feel like I was at home, and was very professional with the treatment I received. The recovery back at home was tremendously easy and I almost had no pain from the wound. I recommend him for his personality, professionalism, and his dedication.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1497045710
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hartendorp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartendorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartendorp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartendorp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartendorp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartendorp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.