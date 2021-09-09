See All Neurologists in Williamsburg, VA
Neurology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Harding, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Harding works at Riverside Pain Management/Rehab in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsburg Neurology P.c.
    120 Kings Way Ste 2700, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 221-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ataxia
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tension Headache
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningiomas
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 09, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Harding since moving to Williamsburg in 2004. I see him every six months for sleep-related problems, i.e. restless leg/sleep apnea. He listens intently to my experiences w/prescribed meds and adjusts any, if needed. He is extremely pleasant in his demeanor and highly competent in his area of expertise. I trust his judgment implicitly.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Harding, MD

