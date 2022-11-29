Dr. Patrick Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Han, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
I would not be where I am at today without Dr. Han. He performed a fusion and laminectomy on my L5-S1. As a 25 year old woman I had immense minimum pain of 7-8 daily and couldn’t perform the tasks and daily events I would want to do. It’s now 3 months post operation and I have little to no pain! It’s taken a lot of time and work to get where I am but I wouldn’t be here without him! He is so personable and determined to make what’s right for his patients! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Patrick Han, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043203706
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular/Skull Base Surgery
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phoenix, Az
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.