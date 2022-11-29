Overview

Dr. Patrick Han, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.