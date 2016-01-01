Dr. Patrick Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
About Dr. Patrick Hall, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1205872850
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys, Internal Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.