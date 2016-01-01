Overview

Dr. Patrick Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Hall works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.