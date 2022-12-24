Dr. Patrick Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Griffin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Fort Worth6500 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-2600Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like that he explains things thoroughly. He is compassionate and considerate. I couldn't recommend a better oncologist.
About Dr. Patrick Griffin, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1386963015
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.