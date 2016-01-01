See All Urologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gomella works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Uroflowmetry
Bladder Scan
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Scan
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon

About Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093058315
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Cancer Institute
Internship
  • George Washington University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Undergraduate School
  • The Pennsylvania State University - Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gomella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gomella works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gomella’s profile.

Dr. Gomella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

