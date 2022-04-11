Dr. Patrick Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Golden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
The Golden Center for Integrative Medicine1275 E Spruce Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-0716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Have been going to Dr. Golden for a while. He is very patient, knowledge, compassionate and ALWAYS listens. Highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1609890573
- VA Med Center
- Vly MC
- Vly MC
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Golden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden works at
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golden speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.