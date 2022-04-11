Overview

Dr. Patrick Golden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Golden works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

