Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi3240 Fort Worth St Ste 104, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Gleason hardly able to move and with all the care one person can give another he did surgery and the pain is gone.
About Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Children's Hospital of Boston
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Gleason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gleason accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gleason has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleason.
