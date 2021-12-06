Dr. Patrick Getty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Getty, MD
Dr. Patrick Getty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals of Cleveland11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2724Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Dr.Getty is very kind and extremely knowledgeable. He takes time to make you feel comfortable and seems to genuinely care about his patients. He has a welcoming disposition and a positive attitude that is very rare in many highly educated Doctors. If I could give him more stars I would!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
