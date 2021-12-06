Overview

Dr. Patrick Getty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Getty works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.