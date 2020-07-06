Dr. Patrick Gavin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Gavin, DO
Overview
Dr. Patrick Gavin, DO is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 780 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3070
-
2
Nicu888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavin?
Excellent doctor. Great bedside manner and takes the time needed to explain diagnosis
About Dr. Patrick Gavin, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1861620627
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.