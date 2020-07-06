Overview

Dr. Patrick Gavin, DO is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Prosser Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.