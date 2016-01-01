See All General Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Gatmaitan works at Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kelly Demuynck
    4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 444-4777
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    7:30am - 11:30am
    Sodexo
    1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 434-4011
    Pensacola Radiology Consultants PA
    5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Constipation
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vagotomy
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Filipino and French
    • 1699897538
    Education & Certifications

    • OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatmaitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gatmaitan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gatmaitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gatmaitan works at Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gatmaitan’s profile.

    Dr. Gatmaitan has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatmaitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatmaitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatmaitan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatmaitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatmaitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

