Dr. Patrick Gainey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Gainey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Gainey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Gainey works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
-
2
Affiliated Neurology23 Kilmer Dr Ste E, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 617-0808
-
3
FCPP ENT / Otorhinolaryngology1541 Florida Ave Ste 304, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gainey?
I will miss Dr. Gainey. I hope he has an amazing retirement.
About Dr. Patrick Gainey, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306880240
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gainey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gainey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gainey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gainey works at
Dr. Gainey has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gainey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gainey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gainey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.