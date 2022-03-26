Dr. Patrick Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Frey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Frey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Frey works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Grapevine Office1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 350, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 915-8502
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
Dr. Frey is very professional and accommodating. I had an urgent problem and his staff worked to get me in as soon as possible. I was really impressed with Dr. Frey and his staff. They are very friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Patrick Frey, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932195328
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.