Overview

Dr. Patrick Frey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Frey works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.