Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Fratellone works at Ostrow Institute For Pain Mgmt in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tlc Laser Eye Centers Manhattan
    115 E 57th St Fl 16, New York, NY 10022 (212) 421-3202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Nov 18, 2018
When I lived in Queens N.Y.C. he was my doctor who got me off two prescription drugs,Zocor and Benicar.I found him to be warm,friendly and above all an excellent doctor. Julie Rosenberg
Julie Rosenberg in Kew Gardens/moved to Hallandale, FL — Nov 18, 2018
About Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Spanish
  • 1851347173
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • The Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
  • State University of Stony Brook New York - B.A. in Humanities
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fratellone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fratellone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fratellone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fratellone works at Ostrow Institute For Pain Mgmt in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fratellone’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fratellone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fratellone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fratellone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fratellone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

