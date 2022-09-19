See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Patrick Foye, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Foye, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Foye, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Foye works at Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Interventional Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
10 (52)
View Profile
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
8 (541)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Foye?

    Sep 19, 2022
    My time with Dr Foye was a blessing. He understands tailbone issues better than anyone I’ve encountered over years of being seen by other doctors. He takes his time talking with you and examining you, and he has a robust step ladder plan to address the tailbone pain. So grateful for Dr Foye.
    Joey Tomlinson — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Foye, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Foye, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Foye to family and friends

    Dr. Foye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Foye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Foye, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Foye, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013942853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Foye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foye works at Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Foye’s profile.

    Dr. Foye has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Foye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Foye, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.