Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Foley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Foley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center3801 S Kanner Hwy Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-4834
-
3
Gastroenterology - Tradition Healthpark Two10080 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 344-3811
-
4
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
I AM 87 YEARS YOUNG, and Dr. Foley treated me since 1997 for bladder cancer. He did not do my initial surgery but treated my condition until he left Chattanooga, Tennessee to go to Florida. I was so blessed to have him for my doctor for about twenty years, and I survived all the treatments with his support. I thank the good Lord every day for having Dr.Patrick as my doctor.
About Dr. Patrick Foley, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1285634139
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.