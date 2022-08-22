Overview

Dr. Patrick Flynn, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Flynn works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.