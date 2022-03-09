Overview

Dr. Patrick Flume, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Flume works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, Acute Bronchitis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.