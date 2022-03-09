Dr. Patrick Flume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flume, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Flume, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Flume works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flume?
He is very knowledgeable, reassuring, and very patient during his visits. Dr. Flume is an excellent leader and researcher.
About Dr. Patrick Flume, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013011899
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flume has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flume using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flume works at
Dr. Flume has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, Acute Bronchitis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.