Overview

Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Flaharty works at Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharoplasty and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.