Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arch Health Medical Group15525 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-7870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
I was very satisfied with my visit to Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald. He was gentle and kind and took the time to listen to my ear health complaint. He then fixed the problem of wax in my ear by vacuuming it out! I definitely recommend Dr. Fitzgerald.
About Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790882728
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.