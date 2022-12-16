Overview

Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Fernicola works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Leesburg, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.