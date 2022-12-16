Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Albany117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Directions (706) 324-6661Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernicola?
I am extremely happy with Dr.Fernacola. No way I can say all The right words to express how great I feel . From the first visit till my last visit. Never thought I would feel this good after 50 yrs of pain and 4 surgerys. Truly amazing . Everyone at the office were helpful and help me threw everything I needed to do. I mean everyone at Dothan Office to the hospital. I,d Like to say a few things about the staff at Hughston hospital in Columbus. Nothing short of abosolutely the best from a immaculant cleanliness thay dont stop cleaning its spotless. The staff is very attentive in everyway. The nurses were the most caring and took excellent care over and above the jobs. Two of the nurses came by on there time when I was being discarge the next day to say good luck and wish me well !! Never has that ever happened to me. Thats Caring Period. So from beginning to going home was just amazing. 5 Stars is not near enough for Dr.Fernacola to the ENTIRE STAFF. 10 stars to everyone . Thank You
About Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134161995
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Clinic
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University College Of Arts and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernicola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernicola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernicola has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernicola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernicola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernicola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.