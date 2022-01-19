Dr. Patrick Felton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Felton, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Felton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Felton works at
Franklin Square9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-3900
Dundalk71 Shipping Pl, Dundalk, MD 21222 Directions (410) 420-4234
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Felton is wonderful. I took my 13 year old son to see him for an ingrown toenail. Dr. Felton explained step by step what he was doing, answered all questions with no problems and really put my son at ease. Even my son said he was cool and he liked him so if a 13 year old says it’s true you know it’s real. I would highly recommend Dr. Felton to anyone.
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
