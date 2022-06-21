Dr. Patrick Felice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Felice, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Felice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Felice works at
Locations
Youthful Images Patrick R. Felice, MD580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 103, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was everything that I needed it to be!!
About Dr. Patrick Felice, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023169000
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ohio
- West Virginia University
Dr. Felice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felice works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Felice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felice.
