See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Patrick Felice, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Patrick Felice, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Felice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Felice works at Youthful Images Patrick R. Felice, MD in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Youthful Images Patrick R. Felice, MD
    580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 103, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Adult Acne
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Felice?

Jun 21, 2022
The visit was everything that I needed it to be!!
— Jun 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Patrick Felice, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Felice, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felice to family and friends

Dr. Felice's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Felice

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Felice, MD.

About Dr. Patrick Felice, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023169000
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med College Ohio
Residency
Medical Education
  • West Virginia University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Felice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Felice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Felice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Felice works at Youthful Images Patrick R. Felice, MD in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Felice’s profile.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Felice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Patrick Felice, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.