Dr. Patrick Fei, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health General Surgery300 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-8612
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had to be rushed to Charlton Hospital for emergent gall bladder surgery. Could not have asked for better care. From the ER to discharged great care especially Dr. Fei. He put me at ease when he explained that the gall bladder had to come out. Even joked with me. Very little pain after surgery. No meds needed. Dr Fei and the team at Charlton are in my prayers. Thank you
About Dr. Patrick Fei, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1740428952
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Dr. Fei works at
