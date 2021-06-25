See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chalfont, PA
Overview

Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Fall works at SEPA Pain Management in Chalfont, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA, Horsham, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Patrick Fall, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1588638894
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

