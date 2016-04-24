Dr. Enders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Enders, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Enders, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Enders works at
Locations
Paragon Counseling Inc6009 Landerhaven Dr Ste F, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-0042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent in all regards
About Dr. Patrick Enders, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1750389771
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enders accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Enders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Enders works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Enders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.