Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Emerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Emerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Emerson works at
Locations
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 206-4500
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic3451 Technological Ave Ste 15, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 380-8705
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Emerson for years. He is compassionate, conservative with his treatment and takes time to listen and explain the issues. He will discuss options, long term outcomes and doesn't push for surgery as the first choice. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Emerson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1689847766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), De Quervain's Disease and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.