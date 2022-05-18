See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dermatology
Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Ellison works at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    John D. Boyer M.d. LLC
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 207, Honolulu, HI 96813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 18, 2022
    Aloha I was diagnosed with Basil Cell cancer of the right ear, and was referred to Doctor Patrick Ellison. We were greeted at Mohs Micrographic Surgery with a warm reception from Mariah, who made the process of checking in super easy. The facility is immaculate, warm and very welcoming. Assistant's Rizza, Diane and Mariah were absolutely amazing. Each person we met was warm, caring, professional and knowledgeable. We only waited five minutes before being called by Diane, who greeted us and guided us to the examine room. Once in the examine room we were greeted by Rizza, assistant to Doctor Ellison. Within a couple of minutes Doctor Ellison entered the exam room and explained the process. He was very clear and articulate. Words cannot express what a great doctor he is. Without question, Doctor Ellison is absolutely a Gold Star doctor. His surgical skills in removing my cancer and stitching me up were painless. Amazing doctor
    Dan Sparks — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619081155
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ellison works at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, HI.

    Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Skin Cancer, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

