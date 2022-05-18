Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD
Dr. Patrick Ellison, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Ellison works at
John D. Boyer M.d. LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 207, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-1102
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Aloha I was diagnosed with Basil Cell cancer of the right ear, and was referred to Doctor Patrick Ellison. We were greeted at Mohs Micrographic Surgery with a warm reception from Mariah, who made the process of checking in super easy. The facility is immaculate, warm and very welcoming. Assistant’s Rizza, Diane and Mariah were absolutely amazing. Each person we met was warm, caring, professional and knowledgeable. We only waited five minutes before being called by Diane, who greeted us and guided us to the examine room. Once in the examine room we were greeted by Rizza, assistant to Doctor Ellison. Within a couple of minutes Doctor Ellison entered the exam room and explained the process. He was very clear and articulate. Words cannot express what a great doctor he is. Without question, Doctor Ellison is absolutely a Gold Star doctor. His surgical skills in removing my cancer and stitching me up were painless. Amazing doctor
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619081155
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
