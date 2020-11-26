Overview

Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Ebeling works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.