Overview

Dr. Patrick Durbin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Durbin works at St Louis Hills Internl Medcn in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.